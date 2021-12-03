Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Casey’s have slid and lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company posting better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. While the top line grew year over year, the bottom line fell from the year-ago period. Management’s commentary that it expects second-quarter earnings to be lower than the prior year due to higher operating expenses and depreciation took the sheen out of the stock. Also, it guided mid-teen percentage rise in total operating expenses for fiscal 2022, driven primarily by adding roughly 200 units during the fiscal year as well as expenses related to restoring store operating hours and expected wage pressures. Nonetheless, Casey's self-distribution model, strength in Prepared Food business and digital capabilities should provide some cushion.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.86. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $172.58 and a one year high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

