Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.47). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. 645,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,734. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

