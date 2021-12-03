CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $98.54. 1,523,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,461. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

