C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in November

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $$3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.