CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CD Projekt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.19.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.