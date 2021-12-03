CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $632.74 million and approximately $36.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00241130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00086907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.