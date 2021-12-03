Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.55.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.