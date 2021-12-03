Cellframe (CELL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Cellframe has a market cap of $52.83 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe (CRYPTO:CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,635,025 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

