Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.40.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$31.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

