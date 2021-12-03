CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

