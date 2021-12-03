Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $12.75 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $428,162.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 203,674 shares of company stock worth $2,451,204 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

