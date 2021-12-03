Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,554,017. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 308.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.