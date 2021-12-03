Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after buying an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

