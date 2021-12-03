Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 537 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $113.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

