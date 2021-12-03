Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.