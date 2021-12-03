Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 218 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.