CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 286 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

