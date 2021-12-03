CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 5,066 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.63 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.