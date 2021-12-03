CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

NYSE MDT opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

