CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $365.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.75. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

