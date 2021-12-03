CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

