CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2,930.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

