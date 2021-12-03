CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 268 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.03 and its 200 day moving average is $267.64. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

