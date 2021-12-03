Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $19.11

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $18.67. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 625 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.