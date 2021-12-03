Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $802,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Aegis assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

