CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. CertiK has a market cap of $124.80 million and approximately $39.69 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.04 or 0.07800469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,026.36 or 1.00125273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,534,318 coins and its circulating supply is 59,978,210 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars.

