CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $7,822,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

