Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 176,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

