Chardan Capital Increases Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $5.50

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 625,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.