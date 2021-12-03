Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.94 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $225,620. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

