Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 90,069 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 235,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $10.54 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

VINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.