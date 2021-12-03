Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,614,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 189,913 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 334.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.30 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

