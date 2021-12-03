Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $109,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HPK stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.98.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

