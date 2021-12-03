Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of APRE opened at $3.90 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

