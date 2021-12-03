Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 44,326 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Riverview Bancorp worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.85. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.