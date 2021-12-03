Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,105 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 47.8% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

