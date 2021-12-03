Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,878 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,878 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

III opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $396.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.