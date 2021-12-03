Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NBSE opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.09. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

