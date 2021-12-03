Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $101.86

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.86, but opened at $98.09. Chase shares last traded at $98.59, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $965.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $294,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $4,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chase by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chase by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chase by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

