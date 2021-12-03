Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.11%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

