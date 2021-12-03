Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 178,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

