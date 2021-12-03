Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.96.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. Chevron has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

