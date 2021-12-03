Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CJEWY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

