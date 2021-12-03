Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

