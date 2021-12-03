Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIAN. VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

NYSE CIAN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Cian has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

