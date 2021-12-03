Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

