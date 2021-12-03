Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,378 Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $126.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

