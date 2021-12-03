Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SPNE opened at $13.38 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

