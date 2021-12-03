Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,386.58 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $43,386.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

