Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRN. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $726.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

